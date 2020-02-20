SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Buys 60,000 Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) Stock

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 60,000 shares of Entree Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,101,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,768,086.50.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entree Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 68,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,030.00.

On Friday, January 24th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 7,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 46,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$15,410.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 21,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,492.50.

ETG stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. Entree Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.