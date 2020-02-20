SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Buys 60,000 Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) Stock

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 60,000 shares of Entree Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,101,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,768,086.50.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 68,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,030.00.
  • On Friday, January 24th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 7,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 46,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$15,410.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 21,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,492.50.

ETG stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. Entree Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

