SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,726 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

