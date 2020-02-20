Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT3. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.00 ($197.67).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €238.40 ($277.21) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €187.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

