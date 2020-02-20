Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.69. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 49,523 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

