SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.40. 37,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.12. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $294.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 243.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

