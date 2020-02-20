SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $338.00 at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $270.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.56. 200,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,140. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $294.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.12.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

