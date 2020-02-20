Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,200. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

