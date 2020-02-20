Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,286,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,710. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

