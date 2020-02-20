Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 4,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.59.

SWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

