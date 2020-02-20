Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

SGMS opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

