Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $24.09. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Scientific Games shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 93,970 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

