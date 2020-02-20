Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 94,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

