Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.60 ($72.79).

G24 stock opened at €65.10 ($75.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.65 ($76.34).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

