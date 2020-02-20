Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 90,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.41. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

