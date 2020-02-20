Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

