SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,286. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

