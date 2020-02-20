Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $406,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 29.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of WYND traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 15,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,290. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

