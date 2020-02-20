Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NVR by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in NVR by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $36.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,002.93. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,718. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,562.02 and a 52-week high of $4,058.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,885.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3,714.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,995,322. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

