Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $13,668,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $5,964,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,250. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.