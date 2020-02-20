Sei Investments Co. Has $11.39 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,484,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 121,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,326,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.05. 419,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

