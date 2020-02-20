Sei Investments Co. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. 6,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,692. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.