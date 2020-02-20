Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,387 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,270,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.27. 9,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,525. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

