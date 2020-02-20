Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,668 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 25,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,661. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

