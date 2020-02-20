Sei Investments Co. Sells 812 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

