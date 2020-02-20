Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.08

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SNIRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Senior from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

