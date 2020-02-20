Severn Trent (LON:SVT) PT Raised to GBX 2,550

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,351.60 ($30.93).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,696.41 ($35.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,642 ($34.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,561.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,289.91.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

