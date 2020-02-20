SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,658 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National General by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter worth $2,878,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 120,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.