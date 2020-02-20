SG Americas Securities LLC Has $199,000 Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

