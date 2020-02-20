SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

