SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shake Shack by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shake Shack by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

