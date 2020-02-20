SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,872. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

