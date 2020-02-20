SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 718 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 3,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,016. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.