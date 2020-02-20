SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of WHD opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

