SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SGF stock opened at A$2.28 ($1.62) on Thursday. SG Fleet Group has a twelve month low of A$2.06 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of A$3.25 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $597.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.58.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

