SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
SGF stock opened at A$2.28 ($1.62) on Thursday. SG Fleet Group has a twelve month low of A$2.06 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of A$3.25 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $597.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.58.
SG Fleet Group Company Profile
