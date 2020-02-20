Sherritt International (S) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of S traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.17. 24,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

