Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $25.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $589.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.75 and a 200-day moving average of $560.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

