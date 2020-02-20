Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ship Finance International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.