Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:SFL opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

