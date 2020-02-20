Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shotspotter stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The firm has a market cap of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 263.60 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

