Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.
Shotspotter stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The firm has a market cap of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 263.60 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.
In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
