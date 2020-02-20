SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,898. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -0.44. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

In related news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $1,288,731. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.