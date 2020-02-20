Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.52, approximately 1,299,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,852,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 218,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 211,191 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

