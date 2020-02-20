SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.99 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $632,390.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.10 or 0.02989862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00225299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Tidex, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

