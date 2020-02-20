SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,458. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $4,765,236 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $19,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $13,017,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,747,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.