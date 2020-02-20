SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:SITE opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $4,765,236. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

