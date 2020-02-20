Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,482 shares of company stock worth $20,317,171. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

