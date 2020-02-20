Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 127202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

