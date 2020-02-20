Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,792. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,350 shares of company stock valued at $816,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 7,430.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,389 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in Sonos by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 590,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

