Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 8th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the period. Southern National Banc. of Virginia accounts for approximately 4.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 2.24% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONA. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,415 shares of company stock worth $326,288. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.