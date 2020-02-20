Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. 68,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,903. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

