Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 293.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MAS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,138. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

